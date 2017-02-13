Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Stada":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


STADA Confirms Receipt Of Non-binding Expressions Of Interest In Takeover Bid




13.02.17 01:19
dpa-AFX


BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media reports, Stada Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.

PK, STDAF.PK) confirmed that it has received two legally non-binding expressions of interest regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in the Company, one of which is from Cinven Partners LLP at an indicative takeover price of 56.00 euros per STADA share.


STADA said it is currently weighing up its options on how to react in the best interest of the Company. It is not yet possible to foresee whether a takeover offer from Cinven or the other potential bidder will indeed materialise.


STADA noted that it will keep both the capital markets and the public updated on tangible development in this regard, in line with the applicable legal requirements.


Earlier today, the Financial Times reported that Stada, a German manufacturer of generic copies of drugs, has received a 3.6 billion euros formal takeover offer from the private equity group Cinven. Cinven's offer for Stada was believed to be pitched at close to 58 euros per share, or about 17 per cent above its closing price on Friday.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Closing der Übernahme in wenigen Tagen - Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,695 € 49,21 € 0,485 € +0,99% 10.02./20:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007251803 725180 51,06 € 30,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		49,856 € +0,97%  10.02.17
Berlin 49,195 € +1,85%  10.02.17
Hannover 49,245 € +1,84%  10.02.17
Düsseldorf 49,795 € +1,55%  10.02.17
München 49,16 € +1,30%  10.02.17
Xetra 49,695 € +0,99%  10.02.17
Frankfurt 49,509 € +0,79%  10.02.17
Hamburg 49,21 € +0,22%  10.02.17
Stuttgart 49,657 € 0,00%  10.02.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 51,40 $ -1,34%  02.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
455 STADA wird mit Quartalszahle. 12.02.17
1187 Dax-Einzelwertetrading KW 04 28.12.15
202 Stada AG soll übernommen we. 06.08.15
103 Stada bricht aus 01.04.15
39 Bewertung 31.01.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...