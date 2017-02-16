STADA Board To Establish Ad Hoc Committee; Receives New Expression Of Interest

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Stada":

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.



PK, STDAF.PK) said the open-minded talks with the two potential bidders are continuing. The Supervisory Board of the company has resolved to establish an ad hoc committee, which consists of five members and will be headed by Supervisory Board Chairman Ferdinand Oetker, for an efficient decision making process for transactions requiring approval.

Separately, STADA confirmed that it has received another legally non-binding conditional expression of interest regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in the company at an indicative takeover price of 58.00 euros per STADA share.

