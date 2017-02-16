Erweiterte Funktionen

STADA Board To Establish Ad Hoc Committee; Receives New Expression Of Interest




16.02.17 23:56
dpa-AFX


BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.

PK, STDAF.PK) said the open-minded talks with the two potential bidders are continuing. The Supervisory Board of the company has resolved to establish an ad hoc committee, which consists of five members and will be headed by Supervisory Board Chairman Ferdinand Oetker, for an efficient decision making process for transactions requiring approval.


Separately, STADA confirmed that it has received another legally non-binding conditional expression of interest regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in the company at an indicative takeover price of 58.00 euros per STADA share.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,24 € 55,65 € 0,59 € +1,06% 16.02./20:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007251803 725180 57,10 € 30,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		57,45 € +3,02%  16.02.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 62,20 $ +6,14%  16.02.17
Frankfurt 57,10 € +2,87%  16.02.17
München 56,32 € +1,94%  16.02.17
Xetra 56,24 € +1,06%  16.02.17
Hamburg 56,25 € +1,04%  16.02.17
Düsseldorf 55,68 € +0,34%  16.02.17
Hannover 55,69 € +0,13%  16.02.17
Berlin 55,57 € +0,09%  16.02.17
Stuttgart 57,22 € 0,00%  16.02.17
  = Realtime
