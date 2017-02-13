Erweiterte Funktionen

 Aktien    


STADA Board Begins Talks With Potential Bidders




13.02.17 14:50
dpa-AFX


BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Stada Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.

PK, STDAF.PK) announced its Executive Board has started open-minded talks with both potential bidders for the acquisition of the company. Stada said, the expressions of interest from Cinven Partners LLP and from Advent International Corporation could offer in different ways attractive opportunities in the interest of the company.


STADA stated that the company will keep both the capital markets and the public updated on tangible development in this regard.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




