STADA Arzneimittel Increases FY19 Targets

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.



PK, STDAF.PK) announced its Executive Board increased the medium-term growth targets for the Group for 2019. The company now expects: adjusted Group sales of 2.65 to 2.70 billion euros (previously: about 2.60 billion euros); adjusted EBITDA in a range between 570 and 590 million euros (previously: about 510 million euros); and adjusted net income to increase to between 250 and 270 million euros (previously: about 250 million euros).

The Group said the increase in the medium-term growth targets for 2019 is a reflection of the interim results from the group wide "STADA Plus" program to improve performance that was introduced in the summer of 2016. Additional value enhancement potentials have also been identified as part of the strategy project that was launched at the beginning of the year.

