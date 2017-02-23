Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Stada":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


STADA Arzneimittel Gets Legally Binding Offer From Advent International




23.02.17 15:35
dpa-AFX


BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.

PK, STDAF.PK) said that it has received a legally binding offer from Advent International Corporation regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in the Company at a takeover price of Euro 58.00 per STADA share in cash plus dividend 2016 (dividend payment 2015 amounted to Euro 0.70 per share).


The offer is limited until Monday, February 27, 2017, and subject to the approval of the Company's Executive Board.


The company noted that the executive Board will review the offer in the best interest of the Company and will continue the open-minded talks with all interested parties to evaluate further value- enhancing potential, the value of strategic concepts, and to secure the interests of all stakeholders.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,86 € 57,60 € 0,26 € +0,45% 23.02./16:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007251803 725180 58,80 € 30,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		57,671 € -0,11%  16:29
Hamburg 58,15 € +0,99%  14:56
Frankfurt 57,965 € +0,66%  16:00
Stuttgart 57,845 € +0,58%  16:08
Xetra 57,90 € +0,52%  16:20
Hannover 57,64 € +0,09%  08:10
Düsseldorf 57,61 € +0,05%  08:05
München 57,66 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 57,45 € -0,30%  08:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 61,20 $ -1,61%  17.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
467 STADA wird mit Quartalszahle. 20.02.17
  STADA - Bieterschlacht. weite. 16.02.17
1187 Dax-Einzelwertetrading KW 04 28.12.15
202 Stada AG soll übernommen we. 06.08.15
103 Stada bricht aus 01.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...