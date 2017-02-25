Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Stada":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


STADA Announces Structured Bidding Process; 3 Bidders To Date




25.02.17 13:29
dpa-AFX


BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.

PK) announced the convertion of ongoing open-minded talks with all interested parties started on 13 February into a structured bidding process.


STADA has invited the potential bidders - three to date - to conduct multistage due diligence. Bidders for STADA include Advent International Corp. offering EUR 58.00 per STADA share in cash plus dividend 2016. Earlier, Cinven Partners LLP offered takeover price of 56.00 euros per STADA share. The company did not disclose details about the other bidder. STADA also noted that this process is open to further interested parties.


Last week, STADA's Supervisory Board established an ad hoc committee, which consists of five members and headed by Supervisory Board Chairman Ferdinand Oetker, for an efficient decision making process for transactions requiring approval.


STADA stated that the value of the strategic concepts of the interested parties as well as their willingness to grant protective mechanisms for stakeholders will also be examined. STADA plans to keep the capital market regularly updated on tangible developments.


STADA closed Friday's trading session at EUR 57.47.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,47 € 57,70 € -0,23 € -0,40% 24.02./20:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007251803 725180 58,80 € 30,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		57,78 € -0,18%  24.02.17
Hannover 57,81 € +0,29%  24.02.17
Düsseldorf 57,76 € +0,26%  24.02.17
München 57,73 € +0,24%  24.02.17
Frankfurt 57,798 € +0,17%  24.02.17
Hamburg 57,81 € +0,02%  24.02.17
Stuttgart 57,75 € 0,00%  24.02.17
Xetra 57,47 € -0,40%  24.02.17
Berlin 57,59 € -0,52%  24.02.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 61,20 $ -1,61%  17.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
471 STADA wird mit Quartalszahle. 24.02.17
  STADA - Bieterschlacht. weite. 16.02.17
1187 Dax-Einzelwertetrading KW 04 28.12.15
202 Stada AG soll übernommen we. 06.08.15
103 Stada bricht aus 01.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...