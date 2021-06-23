Erweiterte Funktionen



SPDR MSCI Europe Utilities UCITS ETF: Ist das wirklich normal?




23.06.21 23:57
Finanztrends

SPDR MSCI Europe Utilities UCITS ETF gehört zum Unternehmen State Street Global Advisors Ltd. Anteile des ETF können unter der ISIN: IE00BKWQ0P07 an der XETRA Börse erworben werden. Seit dem 05. Dezember 2014 ist SPDR MSCI Europe Utilities UCITS ETF tätig und besitz mittlerweile ein Gesamtvermögen von 39.718.132,00 Euro. Die prozentual meisten Einzelwerte von SPDR MSCI Europe Utilities UCITS ETF ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Bohrprogramm startet - Neuer 592% Uran Aktientip
Nach 2.513% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
143,80 € 146,04 € -2,24 € -1,53% 23.06./17:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BKWQ0P07 A1191Y 153,44 € 126,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		146,00 € +0,61%  23.06.21
Düsseldorf 143,80 € -0,99%  23.06.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 143,76 € -1,02%  23.06.21
München 144,58 € -1,18%  23.06.21
Berlin 144,06 € -1,21%  23.06.21
Xetra 143,80 € -1,53%  23.06.21
Frankfurt 143,74 € -1,55%  23.06.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
942% Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 2,80 Mrd. $ Gold - Top-Geologen steigen ein. Börsenstars setzen nach 6 Mrd. $ Erfolgen auf diese Gold-Aktie

Carlyle Commodities Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...