SPDR MSCI Europe Utilities UCITS ETF: Ist das wirklich normal?
23.06.21 23:57
Finanztrends
SPDR MSCI Europe Utilities UCITS ETF gehört zum Unternehmen State Street Global Advisors Ltd. Anteile des ETF können unter der ISIN: IE00BKWQ0P07 an der XETRA Börse erworben werden. Seit dem 05. Dezember 2014 ist SPDR MSCI Europe Utilities UCITS ETF tätig und besitz mittlerweile ein Gesamtvermögen von 39.718.132,00 Euro. Die prozentual meisten Einzelwerte von SPDR MSCI Europe Utilities UCITS ETF ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|143,80 €
|146,04 €
|-2,24 €
|-1,53%
|23.06./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BKWQ0P07
|A1191Y
|153,44 €
|126,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|146,00 €
|+0,61%
|23.06.21
|Düsseldorf
|143,80 €
|-0,99%
|23.06.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|143,76 €
|-1,02%
|23.06.21
|München
|144,58 €
|-1,18%
|23.06.21
|Berlin
|144,06 €
|-1,21%
|23.06.21
|Xetra
|143,80 €
|-1,53%
|23.06.21
|Frankfurt
|143,74 €
|-1,55%
|23.06.21
= Realtime
