SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF: Wann startet die Rallye?
17.09.21 17:57
Finanztrends
SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF gehört zum Unternehmen State Street Global Advisors Ltd. Anteile des ETF können unter der ISIN: IE00BKWQ0G16 an der XETRA Börse erworben werden. Seit dem 05. Dezember 2014 ist SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF tätig und besitz mittlerweile ein Gesamtvermögen von 567.239.872,00 Euro. Die prozentual meisten Einzelwerte von SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|57,94 €
|58,21 €
|-0,27 €
|-0,46%
|17.09./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BKWQ0G16
|A1191R
|60,06 €
|37,45 €
5,77
+0,35%
57,94
-0,46%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|58,02 €
|-0,55%
|21:40
|Xetra
|57,94 €
|-0,46%
|17:36
|Düsseldorf
|57,90 €
|-0,65%
|19:15
|München
|57,92 €
|-0,72%
|19:21
|Frankfurt
|57,87 €
|-0,79%
|18:20
|Berlin
|57,75 €
|-0,81%
|19:21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|57,67 €
|-1,01%
|21:55
