Erweiterte Funktionen



SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF: Wann startet die Rallye?




17.09.21 17:57
Finanztrends

SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF gehört zum Unternehmen State Street Global Advisors Ltd. Anteile des ETF können unter der ISIN: IE00BKWQ0G16 an der XETRA Börse erworben werden. Seit dem 05. Dezember 2014 ist SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF tätig und besitz mittlerweile ein Gesamtvermögen von 567.239.872,00 Euro. Die prozentual meisten Einzelwerte von SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)
Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.033% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Rallye


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,94 € 58,21 € -0,27 € -0,46% 17.09./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BKWQ0G16 A1191R 60,06 € 37,45 €
Werte im Artikel
5,77 plus
+0,35%
57,94 minus
-0,46%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		58,02 € -0,55%  21:40
Xetra 57,94 € -0,46%  17:36
Düsseldorf 57,90 € -0,65%  19:15
München 57,92 € -0,72%  19:21
Frankfurt 57,87 € -0,79%  18:20
Berlin 57,75 € -0,81%  19:21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 57,67 € -1,01%  21:55
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uranpreis explodiert - Bill Gates will Hunderte Atomkraftwerke bauen. Warren Buffet steigt ein. 355% Uran Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...