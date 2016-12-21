Erweiterte Funktionen



SORL Lifts FY16 Guidance On High Demand For Braking Products




21.12.16 12:30
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SORL Auto Parts, Inc.

(SORL), a Chinese manufacturer and distributor of automotive brake systems, announced Wednesday that it has increased guidance for the fiscal 2016 year to net sales of approximately $269 million from $255 million with net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $15.4 million from $14.5 million.


The company said the upward revision in guidance is due to better-than-anticipated demand for braking products.


Jinrui Yu, SORL's Chief Operating Officer, said, "The automotive market in China continues to expand in the fourth quarter of 2016, especially demand for heavy- and medium-duty trucks which are key markets for our advanced braking products. Additionally, operating initiatives are increasing production efficiencies."


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,22 $ 3,29 $ -0,07 $ -2,13% 22.12./21:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US78461U1016 A0JLYJ 5,05 $ 1,39 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,15 € 0,00%  21.12.16
Frankfurt 3,101 € +5,58%  08:01
Stuttgart 3,105 € +5,50%  08:11
Nasdaq 3,22 $ -2,13%  21:22
Berlin 3,068 € -3,34%  18:42
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...