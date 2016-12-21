SORL Lifts FY16 Guidance On High Demand For Braking Products
21.12.16 12:30
dpa-AFX
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SORL Auto Parts, Inc.
(SORL), a Chinese manufacturer and distributor of automotive brake systems, announced Wednesday that it has increased guidance for the fiscal 2016 year to net sales of approximately $269 million from $255 million with net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $15.4 million from $14.5 million.
The company said the upward revision in guidance is due to better-than-anticipated demand for braking products.
Jinrui Yu, SORL's Chief Operating Officer, said, "The automotive market in China continues to expand in the fourth quarter of 2016, especially demand for heavy- and medium-duty trucks which are key markets for our advanced braking products. Additionally, operating initiatives are increasing production efficiencies."
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,22 $
|3,29 $
|-0,07 $
|-2,13%
|22.12./21:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US78461U1016
|A0JLYJ
|5,05 $
|1,39 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,15 €
|0,00%
|21.12.16
|Frankfurt
|3,101 €
|+5,58%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|3,105 €
|+5,50%
|08:11
|Nasdaq
|3,22 $
|-2,13%
|21:22
|Berlin
|3,068 €
|-3,34%
|18:42