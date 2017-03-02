SNC-Lavalin Targets FY Adj. EPS From E&C Of C$1.70 To C$2.00

Erweiterte Funktionen



OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

(SNC.TO) said it targets an adjusted EPS from E&C for 2017 in the range of C$1.70 to C$2.00.


It anticipate increased Segment EBIT from the Infrastructure and Power segments, mainly driven by North American capital spending growth and global nuclear opportunities, as well as increased Segment EBIT from Oil & Gas, mainly due to increased activities in the Middle East and United States. We expect Mining & Metallurgy Segment EBIT to remain in line with 2016 due to the persistent softer commodity prices, however it does expect an increase in Mining & Metallurgy's revenue backlog.


The Board of Directors has increased the quarterly cash dividend by 5% to C$0.273 per share, payable on March 30, 2017, to shareholders of record on March 16, 2017.


The reported IFRS net income for the fourth-quarter of 2016 was C$1.6 million, or C$0.01 per share, compared to a net income of C$49.2 million, or C$0.33 per share, for the corresponding period in 2015. The lastest quarter results included a loss of $39.8 million from the disposal of the Company's Real Estate Facilities Management business and its local French operations and restructuring costs of $87.8 million, which should deliver a further costs reduction of $100 million out of the business in 2017.


Adjusted net income from Capital was C$42.6 million, or C$0.28 per diluted share, compared with C$35.3 million, or C$0.23 per diluted share for the corresponding period in 2015, mainly due to a higher level of activity of capital investments and an increase in dividends from Highway 407 ETR.


