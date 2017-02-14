SMIC Sees Sequentially Lower Revenues In Q1; Backs FY Outlook

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMI) Tuesday Said it expects first-quarter revenue to decline by 2 percent to 4 percent sequentially.





Gross margin for the quarter is expected to range from 25 percent to 28 percent.

Further, the company said it has reiterated target of 20 percent compounded annual growth from 2016 to 2019. For 2017, the company targets revenue growth of 20 percent year over year, gross margin of mid to high-20's percent and EBITDA margin of high-30's percent.

In its fourth quarter, net profit attributable to SMIC was $104.0 million, compared to $38.6 million last year.

Gross margin was 30.2 percent, higher than last year's 28.5 percent.

Revenue climbed 33.5 percent to $814.8 million from $610.1 million in the previous year.

