SMA Solar Sees EUR 940 Mln Sales In FY16; Warns On FY17 Due To Price Pressure




26.01.17 12:10
dpa-AFX


NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - Solar energy equipment supplier SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.

PK) reported Thursday that it generated a sales record in 2016 with more than 8 GW of inverter output sold, compared to last year's 7.3 GW.


According to provisional estimates, SMA generated sales of more than 940 million euros in continuing operations in 2016, while prior year's pro-forma sales were 981.8 million euros.


Operating earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT increased to approximately 65 million euros from pro-forma 2015 EBIT of 43.3 million euros. This was despite an unexpectedly sharp decline in average selling prices of nearly 20%.


Sales and operating earnings are in line with the Managing Board's forecast.


Looking ahead, for the fiscal year 2017, the company expects the continued high price pressure as well as market and segment shifts to reduce sales to between 830 million euros and 900 million euros.


Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA are expected to decline to between 70 million euros and 90 million euros.


SMA CEO Pierre-Pascal Urbon said, "The fiscal year 2017 will certainly not be easy for SMA. We have already demonstrated on several occasions in the past that we can counter the enormous price pressure in our industry with technical innovation and the systematic reduction of fixed costs. At tomorrow's Capital Markets Day, we will therefore present the new products and services with which we will increase SMA's cross margin from 2018 onward."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,61 € 24,36 € -0,75 € -3,08% 26.01./12:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0DJ6J9 A0DJ6J 54,98 € 20,80 €
Werte im Artikel
11.863 plus
+0,48%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
23,61 minus
-3,08%
