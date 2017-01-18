Erweiterte Funktionen

SLM Corp. Bottom Line Drops 20% In Q4




18.01.17 23:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SLM Corp. (SLM) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $67.44 million, or $0.15 per share. This was down from $84.63 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


SLM Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $67.44 Mln. vs. $84.63 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.14


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



