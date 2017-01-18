SLM Corp. Bottom Line Drops 20% In Q4
18.01.17 23:19
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SLM Corp. (SLM) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $67.44 million, or $0.15 per share. This was down from $84.63 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
SLM Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $67.44 Mln. vs. $84.63 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.14
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,04 $
|10,96 $
|0,08 $
|+0,73%
|19.01./00:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US78442P1066
|932543
|11,65 $
|5,09 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,878 €
|0,00%
|11.01.17
|Nasdaq
|11,04 $
|+0,73%
|18.01.17
|Stuttgart
|10,388 €
|0,00%
|18.01.17
|München
|10,37 €
|-2,31%
|18.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|10,195 €
|-3,00%
|18.01.17
|Frankfurt
|10,22 €
|-3,03%
|18.01.17
|Berlin
|10,22 €
|-3,08%
|18.01.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|12
|SLM bald ein Kauf?
|09.05.15