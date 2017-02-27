Erweiterte Funktionen

SK Telecom, Nokia Sign Cooperation Deal For Quantum Cryptography




27.02.17 14:43
dpa-AFX


ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - SK Telecom (SKM) said that it entered into an agreement with Nokia to cooperate in the quantum cryptography business.


As per the agreement, SK Telecom and Nokia will conduct joint research and development activities to achieve interworking between SK Telecom's Quantum Key Distribution System (QKD) and Nokia's next-generation optical transport system by the second half of this year.


SK Telecom and Nokia have been working together closely from 2016 for interoperation of SK Telecom's quantum technologies with Nokia's optical transport system. The first prototype of this collaboration, also known as Quantum Transport System, is being demonstrated at Nokia's booth (Hall 3, 3A10) during the 2017 GSMA Mobile World Congress.


The quantum cryptography communication is known as the most secure form of communication encryption that cannot be broken with any existing hacking technology. Quantum cryptography is expected to replace the existing security solutions in all areas at risk of data hacking, including national defense, finance, autonomous vehicle and the Internet of Things (IoT).


Under the agreement, the two companies will also cooperate in the area of Quantum Random Number Generator, a technology necessary for applying quantum cryptography technologies to IoT devices.


