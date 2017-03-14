SIG Posts Loss In FY16, LFL Sales Up 0.4%; Names Meinie Oldersma CEO

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SIG":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) reported a pretax loss of 106.3 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to profit of 51.3 million pounds, previous year.



Non-underlying items totalled 183.8 million pounds, during the period, which include a non-cash goodwill and intangible impairment charge of 100.4 million pounds in relation to the Group's French specialist roofing business, Larivière. Loss to shareholders was 119.1 million pounds or 20.1 pence per share compared to profit of 36.0 million pounds or 6.1 pence per share, prior year. Underlying profit before tax decreased to 77.5 million pounds from 88.6 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 9.7 pence compared to 11.3 pence.

Group revenue from continuing operations increased 11.2% to 2.74 billion pounds compared to 2.46 billion pounds, prior year, benefiting from foreign exchange translation, acquisitions and working days. LFL sales were ahead by 0.4%. On a statutory basis, Group revenue was up 10.9% to 2.84 billion pounds from 2.57 billion pounds, last year.

Mel Ewell, Chief Executive, said: "We have delivered underlying profit before tax in line with our previously stated range, but we are disappointed with the overall financial performance of the Group in 2016."

The Board of SIG plc has proposed that the final dividend be rebased to 1.83 pence per ordinary share in line with its dividend policy of 2 - 3x earnings cover. Together with the interim dividend, this provides a total dividend of 3.66 pence for the year. The final dividend is expected to be paid on 7 July 2017 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 9 June 2017.

"Trading in the first two months of 2017 has been in line with the Board's expectations, although markets remain competitive and we are experiencing some supplier price inflation. The longer term outlook in our core markets continues to offer considerable opportunity and SIG remains a good business with strong market positions which is capable of delivering much more," Mel Ewell said.

SIG plc also announced that Meinie Oldersma has agreed to join SIG as Group Chief Executive from April. Mel Ewell, currently Interim Group Chief Executive, will revert back to being a Non-Executive Director of the company.

