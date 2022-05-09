SIGA Technologies - Product and international expansion on track

Erweiterte Funktionen



SIGA has reported Q122 revenues of $10.5m, up 119% y-o-y, driven by the first IV TPOXX deliveries to the US government. It also achieved key milestones in its product and international expansion strategies, including EMA approval for oral TPOXX, the first TPOXX contract in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, and a Canadian contract increased by $5m. The PEP trials are making progress, with the active phase planned to complete in Q322, and the DOD announced its intent for a single-source contract for TPOXX. We raise our valuation to $9.17 per share, up from our previous $8.80.

