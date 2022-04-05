SIGA Technologies - Geographic expansion underway

Erweiterte Funktionen
SIGA recently reported solid growth in FY21, with revenues up 9.8% y-o-y to $133.7m, as the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) exercised its procurement option valued at $112.5m. The company also enjoyed international growth as Canadian sales jumped from $2m to nearly $13m, and the recent Health Canada and EMA approvals for TPOXX should support SIGA’s geographic expansion. Its post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) program has started the immunogenicity trial with TPOXX and Jynneos’s orthopox vaccine.
