SIGA Technologies - Additional approvals expected shortly
09.11.21 11:54
SIGA recently reported Q321 results, which featured $2.3m in oral TPOXX purchases by the Canadian Department of National Defence (CDND). Importantly, the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has exercised its procurement option valued at $112.5m, with product deliveries targeted to occur by the end of 2021 (approximately 30% of the procured product was delivered in October alone). The company, however, has indicated that COVID-19 related supply chain issues may delay some of the deliveries, though it is working diligently to avoid that.
