Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SGL Carbon":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


SGL Group FY16 Net Loss Narrows, Despite Weak Sales; Sees Higher Results In FY17




21.03.17 07:58
dpa-AFX


WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Carbon products maker SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF.

PK) Tuesday reported that fiscal 2016 net loss from continuing operations was 34 million euros, compared to previous year's loss of 67.5 million euros.


The company noted that net result substantially improved despite negative contribution from discontinued operations.


Reported Group EBIT from continuing operations increased substantially to 23.7 million euros in 2016 from 6.9 million euros in 2015. Recurring EBIT from continuing operations increased to 20.7 million euros from previous year's 13.7 million euros.


Sales of SGL Group from continuing operations amounted to 769.8 million euros, down 3 percent from 789.5 million euros a year ago.


Looking ahead, Jürgen Köhler, CEO of SGL Group, said, "For fiscal year 2017 we expect a mid-single digit increase in sales from our continuing operations and EBIT to increase more than proportionately to sales."


SGL Group anticipates a Group loss from continuing operations in the mid double-digit million euro range, roughly at the same level as the previous year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,55 € 8,401 € 0,149 € +1,77% 21.03./08:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007235301 723530 12,43 € 7,62 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,55 € +1,77%  08:33
München 8,574 € +4,82%  08:14
Hamburg 8,536 € +4,25%  08:09
Hannover 8,55 € +4,08%  08:07
Berlin 8,53 € +4,02%  08:01
Düsseldorf 8,496 € +3,66%  08:01
Frankfurt 8,56 € +1,78%  08:10
Stuttgart 8,57 € +1,68%  08:22
Xetra 8,45 € 0,00%  20.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,97 $ -0,33%  02.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2187 die neue SGL Carbon - ein Tur. 20.03.17
109 SGL Carbon aus Charttechnisch. 08.12.16
1459 SGL ! Produkte - Märkte - Cha. 25.07.16
21 SGL Carbon: Gefahr? 23.03.16
  Löschung 05.02.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...