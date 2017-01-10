Erweiterte Funktionen

SGL Group Agrees To Sell Carbon Fiber Production Site In Evanston




10.01.17 09:59
dpa-AFX


WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Carbon products maker SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF.

PK) Tuesday said it has agreed to sell its carbon fiber production site in Evanston, while it is focuses on two major production sites in Moses Lake, USA, and Muir of Ord, Scotland, UK, to further enhance the efficiency of its production network.


SGL Group said carbon fiber production site in Evanston, which has about 50 employees, will be sold to Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fibers & Composites Inc., a US-based subsidiary of Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation or MRC. The sale, which is expected to close by April 2017, will have no material positive impact on its financial statements, primarily in 2016, the Group noted.


While in Moses Lake, SGL and BMW Group have built the largest and most modern heavy tow carbon fiber plant, the production lines in Muir of Ord have been upgraded over the last two years to produce 24k carbon fibers, which have been manufactured solely in Evanston before.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



