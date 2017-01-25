Erweiterte Funktionen



SEI Investments Reveals 9% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line




25.01.17 22:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $88.61 million, or $0.55 per share. This was up from $81.38 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $368.81 million. This was up from $335.40 million last year.


SEI Investments earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $88.61 Mln. vs. $81.38 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $368.81 Mln vs. $335.40 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht!
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
51,10 $ 50,92 $ 0,18 $ +0,35% 25.01./22:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7841171033 867474 52,54 $ 32,01 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 51,10 $ +0,35%  22:00
München 47,17 € 0,00%  08:08
Frankfurt 46,591 € -0,73%  09:37
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht! Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...