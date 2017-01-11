Erweiterte Funktionen



SEGRO Expects FY Adj. EPS At Upper End Of Range Of Analysts' Estimates




11.01.17 08:53
dpa-AFX


SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro plc (SGRO.L) announced the Group expects adjusted EPS for the year to 31 December 2016 to be at the upper end of the range of analysts' estimates.

The Group also expects its EPRA NAV per share at 31 December 2016 to be at the upper end of the range of analysts' estimates.


Segro plc said since the trading update in October 2016, the Group has continued to deliver a strong operational performance, with good leasing activity and strong like for like rental growth, particularly in the UK, and further encouraging progress with the development pipeline. 19 of the 27 development projects in the active programme at 30 June 2016 have been completed and the pipeline at 31 December 2016 includes a number of new pre-let agreements, with further agreements under discussion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,381 € 5,322 € 0,059 € +1,11% 11.01./09:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B5ZN1N88 A0N9B0 5,85 € 4,44 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,50 $ +2,42%  03.01.17
Düsseldorf 5,417 € +1,46%  09:21
Frankfurt 5,381 € +1,11%  09:15
München 5,381 € +1,03%  08:00
Stuttgart 5,354 € +0,79%  09:25
Berlin 5,445 € +0,17%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...