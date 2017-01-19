Erweiterte Funktionen

SEC Fines GM $1 Mln For Accounting Failures




19.01.17 04:07
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that General Motors (GM) agreed to pay a $1 million penalty to settle charges that deficient internal accounting controls prevented the company from properly assessing the potential impact on its financial statements of a defective ignition switch found in some vehicles.


According to the SEC's order, when loss contingencies such as a potential vehicle recall arise, accounting guidance requires companies like General Motors to assess the likelihood of whether the potential recall will occur, and provide an estimate of the associated loss or range of loss or otherwise provide a statement that such an estimate cannot be made.


The SEC's order found that the company's internal investigation involving the defective ignition switch wasn't brought to the attention of its accountants until November 2013 even though other General Motors personnel understood in the spring of 2012 that there was a safety issue at hand. Therefore, during at least an 18-month period, accountants at General Motors did not properly evaluate the likelihood of a recall occurring or the potential losses resulting from a recall of cars with the defective ignition switch.


MMMM


