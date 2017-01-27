Erweiterte Funktionen

SEC: Citigroup To Pay $18 Mln Fine For Overbilling Clients




27.01.17 03:05
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that Citigroup Global Markets has agreed to pay $18.3 million to settle charges that it overbilled investment advisory clients and misplaced client contracts.


The SEC's order found that at least 60,000 advisory clients were overcharged approximately $18 million in unauthorized fees because Citigroup failed to confirm the accuracy of billing rates entered into its computer systems in comparison to fee rates outlined in client contracts, billing histories, and other documents. Citigroup also improperly collected fees during time periods when clients suspended their accounts. The billing errors occurred during a 15-year period, and the affected clients have since been reimbursed.


The SEC's order further found that Citigroup cannot locate about 83,000 advisory contracts for accounts opened from 1990 to 2012. Without those missing advisory contracts, Citigroup could not properly validate whether the fee rates negotiated by clients when accounts were opened were the same advisory fee rates being billed to clients over the years. It is estimated that Citigroup received approximately $3.2 million in excess fees from advisory clients whose contracts were lost.


The SEC noted that Citigroup consented to the SEC's cease-and-desist order and agreed to undertakings related to its fee-billing and books-and-records practices. The firm is censured and must pay $3.2 million in disgorgement of the excess fees collected due to the missing contracts plus $800,000 in interest and a $14.3 million penalty.


Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,83 $ 57,36 $ -0,53 $ -0,92% 27.01./18:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1729674242 A1H92V 61,63 $ 34,52 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		53,146 € -0,49%  17:41
Hannover 53,60 € +0,17%  08:05
München 53,60 € +0,15%  08:00
Berlin 53,77 € -0,02%  08:50
Düsseldorf 53,60 € -0,13%  09:56
Stuttgart 53,218 € -0,53%  16:50
Hamburg 53,60 € -0,65%  08:05
Frankfurt 53,038 € -0,87%  17:55
NYSE 56,83 $ -0,92%  18:48
  = Realtime
