Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bank of New York Mellon":
 Aktien    


SEC : BNY Mellon To Pay $6.6 Mln To Settle Capital-ratio-calculation Probe




13.01.17 03:07
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that BNY Mellon has agreed to pay a $6.6 million penalty to settle charges stemming from miscalculations of its risk-based capital ratios and risk-weighted assets reported to investors.


An SEC investigation found that BNY Mellon deviated from regulatory capital rules by excluding from its calculations approximately $14 billion in collateralized loan obligation assets that the firm consolidated onto its balance sheet in 2010. BNY Mellon never obtained Federal Reserve Board approval as required under regulatory capital rules to exclude the assets from its calculations.


Due to the miscalculations and the firm's lack of internal accounting controls to ensure its financial statements were being prepared properly, BNY Mellon understated its risk-weighted assets and overstated certain risk-based capital ratios in quarterly and annual reports from the third quarter of 2010 to the first quarter of 2014.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,46 $ 48,03 $ -0,57 $ -1,19% 13.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0640581007 A0MVKA 49,54 $ 32,20 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		44,587 € -2,99%  12.01.17
München 45,065 € 0,00%  12.01.17
Stuttgart 44,476 € 0,00%  12.01.17
Berlin 44,815 € -0,44%  12.01.17
Düsseldorf 44,745 € -0,47%  12.01.17
NYSE 47,46 $ -1,19%  12.01.17
Frankfurt 44,238 € -2,85%  12.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 bank of New York - Jetzt eins. 24.08.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...