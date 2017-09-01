Erweiterte Funktionen
SEAT: Vom Web auf die Bühne. Die Höhepunkte zur IAA Frankfurt 2017
01.09.17 09:06
news aktuell
Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Die spanische Marke präsentiert die wichtigsten Höhepunkte eine
Woche vor Eröffnung der Automesse.
Am Montag, den 4. September um 11:00 Uhr stellt Luca de Meo,
Vorstandsvorsitzender von SEAT, mittels innovativer
Webstreaming-Konferenz die wichtigsten Neuigkeiten zur bevorstehenden
Internationalen Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA) in Frankfurt vor.
(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20170405/486803LOGO )
(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/550958/SEAT_Save_The_Date_
IAA_Web_Conference_2017.jpg )
Das Online-Erlebnis können Medien direkt miterleben: Der Zugang
zur Web-Konferenz erfolgt einfach über diesen Link.
http://iaawebconference.seatprapp.com/
"Angesichts der großen Menge an Aktivitäten und Pressekonferenzen
während der IAA in Frankfurt haben wir uns zum Ziel genommen, unsere
wichtigsten Neuigkeiten bereits im Voraus den Medien zu präsentieren,
um sie unter bestmöglichen Bedingungen zu zeigen und aktiv zu werden.
Aus diesem Grund haben wir eine Web-Medienkonferenz als smartes und
leicht zugängliches Format gewählt," erklärt Luca de Meo.
Am Ende der Pressekonferenz haben internationale Journalisten die
Möglichkeit, ihre Fragen an die Kommunikationsabteilung zu stellen.
http://www.seat-mediacenter.com
SEAT is the only company that designs, develops, manufactures and
markets cars in Spain. A member of the Volkswagen Group, the
multinational has its headquarters in Martorell (Barcelona),
exporting 81% of its vehicles, and is present in over 80 countries
through a network of 1,700 dealerships. In 2016, SEAT obtained an
operating profit of 143 million euros, the highest in the history of
the brand, and achieved worldwide sales of nearly 410,000 vehicles.
SEAT Group employs more than 14,500 professionals at its three
production centres - Barcelona, El Prat de Llobregat and Martorell,
where it manufactures the highly successful Ibiza and Leon.
Additionally, the company produces the Ateca and the Toledo in the
Czech Republic, the Alhambra in Portugal and the Mii in Slovakia.
The multinational has a Technical Centre, which operates as a
knowledge hub that brings together 1,000 engineers who are focussed
on developing innovation for Spain's largest industrial investor in
R&D. SEAT already features the latest connectivity technology in its
vehicle range and is currently engaged in the company's global
digitalisation process to promote the mobility of the future.
Pressekontakt:
+34-93-708-58-95
antonio.valdivieso@seat.es
Original-Content von: SEAT S.A, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
