SEAT: Vom Web auf die Bühne. Die Höhepunkte zur IAA Frankfurt 2017

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -- Die spanische Marke präsentiert die wichtigsten Höhepunkte eineWoche vor Eröffnung der Automesse.Am Montag, den 4. September um 11:00 Uhr stellt Luca de Meo,Vorstandsvorsitzender von SEAT, mittels innovativerWebstreaming-Konferenz die wichtigsten Neuigkeiten zur bevorstehendenInternationalen Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA) in Frankfurt vor.(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20170405/486803LOGO )(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/550958/SEAT_Save_The_Date_IAA_Web_Conference_2017.jpg )Das Online-Erlebnis können Medien direkt miterleben: Der Zugangzur Web-Konferenz erfolgt einfach über diesen Link.http://iaawebconference.seatprapp.com/"Angesichts der großen Menge an Aktivitäten und Pressekonferenzenwährend der IAA in Frankfurt haben wir uns zum Ziel genommen, unserewichtigsten Neuigkeiten bereits im Voraus den Medien zu präsentieren,um sie unter bestmöglichen Bedingungen zu zeigen und aktiv zu werden.Aus diesem Grund haben wir eine Web-Medienkonferenz als smartes undleicht zugängliches Format gewählt," erklärt Luca de Meo.Am Ende der Pressekonferenz haben internationale Journalisten dieMöglichkeit, ihre Fragen an die Kommunikationsabteilung zu stellen.http://www.seat-mediacenter.com