Erweiterte Funktionen



SDL Sees FY Results Slightly Ahead Of Market View




20.01.17 08:36
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SDL plc (SDL.L) Friday, in its update on trading performance for the year ended December 31, 2016, said it expects both continuing operations revenue and adjusted profit before tax to be slightly ahead of market expectations, citing strong performance across all businesses.


Adjusted profit margin percentage is anticipated to be in line with market expectations, despite some foreign exchange tailwind at the top line, the company noted. The Group also said it continued to make good progress in executing the new strategic plan.


The 2016 outcome represents a sound underlying performance, underpinned by SDL's strong customer relationships, delivered during a period of ongoing investment, organisational change and transition.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,06799 1,06588 0,0021 +0,20% 20.01./09:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Werte im Artikel
 plus
+0,20%
5,30 minus
-1,23%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,06799 +0,20%  09:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
282926 QV ultimate (unlimited) 08:36
2374 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 16.01.17
66285 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 13.01.17
2028 jetzt € shorten II 01.01.17
10 US Präsident Trump 22.12.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...