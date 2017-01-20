SDL Sees FY Results Slightly Ahead Of Market View

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SDL plc (SDL.L) Friday, in its update on trading performance for the year ended December 31, 2016, said it expects both continuing operations revenue and adjusted profit before tax to be slightly ahead of market expectations, citing strong performance across all businesses.





Adjusted profit margin percentage is anticipated to be in line with market expectations, despite some foreign exchange tailwind at the top line, the company noted. The Group also said it continued to make good progress in executing the new strategic plan.

The 2016 outcome represents a sound underlying performance, underpinned by SDL's strong customer relationships, delivered during a period of ongoing investment, organisational change and transition.

