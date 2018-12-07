Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


SDAX | Steinhoff: verlängert Fristen für Gläubiger.




07.12.18 08:06
Nebenwerte Magazin

sdax news nebenwerte magazin07.12.2018 - Steinhoff (ISIN: NL0011375019) verlängert die Anmeldefristen für Forderungsinhaber, die seinerzeit einem Stillhalteagreement zustimmten, zum Empfang von „Belohnungen“, dh Prämien für Entgegenkommen, bis zum 19.12.2018. Was bedeutet das? Eigentlich nichts. Einzig: Die betroffenen Gläubiger erhalten mehr Zeit zur Anspruchsanmeldung, was bei übertragenen Forderungen seit dem Stichtag wohl etwas langwieriger ist, so dass die Gesellschaft den Betroffenen entgegenkommt. Böswillige würden vielleicht ein Spiel auf Zeit unterstellen. Im Wortlaut heisst es heute von Steinhoff International Holdings NV: „Following feedback from a number of creditors and/or financial brokers and intermediaries, the Company has opted to extend the deadline for Original Parties (or any broker on its behalf) to notify Lucid Issuer Services Limited as calculation agent ("Lucid") of any third party who they wish to nominate as being entitled to receive all or part of their Consent Fees under the relevant Support Letter(s) by no later than 5pm (UK) on Wednesday, 19 December 2018. Creditors (or the relevant brokers) are kindly requested to make this confirmation by logging on to the following website (...)“ {loadmodule mod_custom,Sentifi Text Widget}


Es gibt größere und wichtigere Baustellen. Die unserer Meinung überzogene Kursreaktion auf die Verschiebung der Veröffentlichung der Bilanzzahlen von 2017 / 2018 zeigt das große Interesse an jeder noch so kleinen Regung oder Äußerung von oder über Steinhoff.


Aktuell (07.12.2018 / 08:04 Uhr) notieren die Aktien der Steinhoff International Holdings im Tradegater-Handel mit einem Plus von +0,00 EUR (+3,46 %) bei 0,1002EUR.



Chart: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. | Powered by GOYAX.de
{loadmodule mod_custom,Nebenwerte Magazin Anmeldung}
Aktuell
20 Cannabis IPOs - Investieren wie Warren Buffet und Berkshire Hathaway
Cannabis Hot Stock 2019

Redfund Capital Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0994 € 0,0995 € -0,0001 € -0,10% 07.12./10:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0011375019 A14XB9 1,13 € 0,069 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0994 € -0,10%  10:39
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,13 $ +18,18%  19.11.18
Xetra 0,099 € +2,70%  10:24
Stuttgart 0,0975 € +0,31%  09:27
München 0,098 € 0,00%  08:00
Frankfurt 0,10 € -0,50%  10:04
Düsseldorf 0,098 € -0,81%  10:05
Hannover 0,098 € -2,00%  08:43
Berlin 0,0978 € -3,07%  09:25
Hamburg 0,0976 € -4,31%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vanadium-Übernahme - Beste neue Vanadium-Aktie nach 554% mit Prophecy Development und 19.900% mit First Vanadium

Delrey Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
143900 Steinhoff International Holdings . 10:35
3509 STEINHOFF International an die. 10:25
21 STEINHOFF 09:31
724 Meine Steinhoff-Gewinne - Thre. 06.12.18
27 Steinhoff: Konstruktiver Informa. 06.12.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...