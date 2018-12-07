SDAX | Steinhoff: verlängert Fristen für Gläubiger.

07.12.2018 - Steinhoff (ISIN: NL0011375019) verlängert die Anmeldefristen für Forderungsinhaber, die seinerzeit einem Stillhalteagreement zustimmten, zum Empfang von „Belohnungen“, dh Prämien für Entgegenkommen, bis zum 19.12.2018. Was bedeutet das? Eigentlich nichts. Einzig: Die betroffenen Gläubiger erhalten mehr Zeit zur Anspruchsanmeldung, was bei übertragenen Forderungen seit dem Stichtag wohl etwas langwieriger ist, so dass die Gesellschaft den Betroffenen entgegenkommt. Böswillige würden vielleicht ein Spiel auf Zeit unterstellen. Im Wortlaut heisst es heute von Steinhoff International Holdings NV: „Following feedback from a number of creditors and/or financial brokers and intermediaries, the Company has opted to extend the deadline for Original Parties (or any broker on its behalf) to notify Lucid Issuer Services Limited as calculation agent ("Lucid") of any third party who they wish to nominate as being entitled to receive all or part of their Consent Fees under the relevant Support Letter(s) by no later than 5pm (UK) on Wednesday, 19 December 2018. Creditors (or the relevant brokers) are kindly requested to make this confirmation by logging on to the following website (...)“ {loadmodule mod_custom,Sentifi Text Widget}

Es gibt größere und wichtigere Baustellen. Die unserer Meinung überzogene Kursreaktion auf die Verschiebung der Veröffentlichung der Bilanzzahlen von 2017 / 2018 zeigt das große Interesse an jeder noch so kleinen Regung oder Äußerung von oder über Steinhoff.

Aktuell (07.12.2018 / 08:04 Uhr) notieren die Aktien der Steinhoff International Holdings im Tradegater-Handel mit einem Plus von +0,00 EUR (+3,46 %) bei 0,1002EUR.



Chart: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. | Powered by GOYAX.de

