SDAX | Steinhoff teilt offiziell Ergebnisse der HV mit.

02.09.2019 - Steinhoff (ISIN: NL0011375019) teilt heute offiziell die Abstimmungsergebnisse der HV mit. Wie bereits von uns am Tag der HV berichtet waren die Zustimmungsquoten für die alten Bilanzen, die ja verspätet und vollkommen anders als die ursprünglich erwarteten Bilanzen aussahen, gut über 50 %, nicht schlecht in Anbetracht der dubiosen Vorgänge. Die exakten Zahlen - heute nochmals in Form einer DGAP-News mitgeteilt - waren 55,37% für die 2017er Bilanz, 55,56% für die 2018er Bilanz, Enthaltungen nicht berücksichtigt. Bezogen auf das Grundkapital haben absolut 15,59% des Grundkapitals die 2017er Bilanz gebilligt, 15,61 % die 2018er Bilanz. Sehr wenig. Für die neuen Boardmember gab es überwältigende Zustimmungsquoten von mehr als 99% (also rund 25% des gesamten Grundkapitals), für die Board-Vergütung stimmten zumindest gut 90 % der anwesenden Aktionäre:

"Proposal to adopt the annual accounts for the financial year ended 30 September 2017 (Y/N) 358,078,330 (55.37%) 288,619,147 (44.63%)

Proposal to adopt the annual accounts for the financial year ended 30 September 2018 (Y/N) 359,847,363(55.56%) 287,810,114 (44.44%)

Proposal to appoint Paul Copley as a member of the Supervisory Board (Y/N) 1,038,925,259 (99.82%) 1,876,730 (0.18%)

Proposal to appoint David Pauker as a member of the Supervisory Board (Y/N) 1,039,213,781 (99.85%) 1,582,170 (0.15%)

Proposal to re-appoint Peter Wakkie as a member of the Supervisory Board (Y/N) 1,038,928,660 (99.93%) 763,147 (0.07%)

Proposal to establish the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board (Y/N) 946,120,407 (90.90%) 94,707,465 (9.10%)

Proposal to reduce the capital of the Company by reducing the nominal value of the Company's ordinary shares (the "Capital Reduction") (Y/N) 1,034,692,670 (99,48%) 5,386,834 (0.52%)

Proposal to amend the Company's articles of association to give effect to the Capital Reduction (Y/N) 1,034,711,032 (99.58%) 4,415,471 (0.42%)

Proposal to amend the Company's articles of association to implement changes to remuneration provisions (Y/N) 644,354,303 (62.44%) 387,583,437 (37.56%)

Proposal to amend the Company's articles of association to implement governance changes (Y/N) 1,029,040,167 (99.18%) 8,464,120 (0.82%)"

Ausführlich haben wir die HV am Tag der Veranstaltung dokumentiert. "SDAX | Steinhoff: HV überstanden, klares Bekenntnis fehlte"Ausführlich haben wir die HV am Tag der Veranstaltung dokumentiert. "SDAX | Steinhoff: HV überstanden, klares Bekenntnis fehlte"

Abgestimmt/Präsent von den 4.309 Millionen Aktien waren "nur" 1.043 Millionen Aktien, 25,16% des Grundkapitals. Das heisst nicht als Y/N aufgeführte Stimmen waren Enthaltungen. Eine sehr geringe Präsenz in Anbetracht der zurückliegenden Ereignisse.

Der Kurs der Aktie verharrt in einem Tal der Tränen mit vielleicht einem Funken Hoffnung auf die Aussage von Heather Sonn auf der HV "in einigen Jahren" zu wissen, wie es mit der Steinhoff International Holding BV weitergeht. Vage, aber besser Hoffnung als ...{loadmodule mod_custom,Nebenwerte - Anzeige in Artikel (Google)}

Aktuell (02.09.2019 / 15:12 Uhr) notieren die Aktien der Steinhoff International Holdings im Xetra-Handel nahezu unverändert bei 0,067 EUR.



Chart: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. | Powered by GOYAX.de

{loadmodule mod_custom,Nebenwerte Magazin Anmeldung}