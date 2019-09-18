SDAX | Steinhoff: Warum klappt`s eigentlich jetzt in USA?

Still geworden ist es um die US-Tochter Mattres Inc. - einst für 3,8 Mrd. USD von Steinhoff gekauft, dann mit Riesenverlusten schließlich bereits im Oktober letzten Jahres ins Chapter Eleven Verfahren gerutscht . Mattres Firm Inc.durchlief schnell das Chapter Eleven Verfahren (am ehesten vergleichbar vielleicht dem Insolvenzverfahren in Eigenverwaltung) und erreichte hier große Fortschritte - mit einem neuen (entrepeneur-geprägtem), engagierten Management.

Unrentable Shops konnten geschlossen werden, Schulden in Eigenkapital umgewandelt werden -Vereinbarungen übertrugen ca. 50% des Unternehmens an Forderungsinhaber - und (zu einem geringeren Teil) an das neue Management, das aus den ehemaligen Unternehmensgründern bestand, die unter Steinhoffs Ägide von Bord gegangen waren. Also: Steinhoff behält knapp 50% eines schlankeren, profitablen und jetzt auch wieder wachsenden Unternehmens (Anteil kann sich leicht verringern, wenn das Management gewisse Milestones erreicht). Soweit, so gut. Und wie läufts?

Wachstum, gesund...

Mattres Inc. fokussiert sich neben dem Betrieb bereits wenigerer, profitabler Standorte auf ein offensichtlich interessantes Franchisemodell. Unterstützt von Steinhoff Urgesteinen, die nicht nur anderen die Vorteile eines Franchisenehmers von Mattres Inc. näher birngen, sondern sogar selber ins Risiko gehen. Besser kann man Vertrauen nicht audrücken. "Harry Roberts, one of the original Mattress Firm founders, and his brother, Charlie, returned to their Mattress Firm roots in early 2010 to help expand the franchise department. Through their vision, guidance and efforts, they helped build a solid foundation for the progressive turnkey franchise program.The duo was inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of new business owners and began researching options within the industry. After meeting with Mattress Firm on available franchise options, they realized they had an opportunity to be involved on a much grander scale, especially considering the company’s tremendous growth and concentrated franchising efforts.

“Originally, we decided to work with the franchise department on bringing this great concept to deserving entrepreneurs. While helping others to get started, we thought – we should be opening Mattress Firm stores of our own!” laughs Harry. The Roberts brothers will take on a dual role - continuing work in the expanding franchise department and becoming the franchisees for the Tulsa market. “We’re all in; and, we couldn’t be more excited!” said Charlie.

Eine Aufbruchstimmung allenthalben: Jason Goodman, Manager of Franchising for Mattress Firm, is very excited for the addition of these three new high caliber franchisees ( Anfang August wurden Tulsa, Jackson City und Tyler eröffnet)into the Mattress Firm Family. “We have plenty of markets left to open and are ready to discuss these opportunities with potential franchisees.” The growth of the program is further illustrated by Chuck Dawson, who has added seven franchise locations in Milwaukee and Madison, WI since February of this year." - Allein ein Franchisenehmer hat 7 Märkte zusätzlich eröffnet.

Spirit stimmt, neue Shops ohne große eigene Investments mit Unternehmeern, die mattres Inc. für zukunftsfähig halten - PASST. Ein Modell für andere Steinhoff Entities? Die Beteiligung an Forderungsinhabern am Unternehmen gibts ja mittlerweile auch bei conforama - vielleicht kommt ja auch da noch mehr? Jedenfalls sollte bis Ende des Jahres auch Mattres Inc. diese Euphorie auch in Umsatz umsetzen können - und Gewinn, spannend.

