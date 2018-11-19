SDAX | Steinhoff: Licht, ENDLICH.

Endlich gibt es von Steinhoff International Holdings NV (ISIN: NL0011375019) wirklich mal gute Nachrichten. Mattres Firm Inc. durchläuft, wie bereits berichtet das Chapter Eleven Verfahren in den USA, um die zu stark expandierte amerikanische Gruppe, ehemals eine Einhundert-prozentige Beteiligung von Steinhoff International Holdings NV, wieder profitabel zu machen. Der "Insolvenzplan" der Mattres firm Inc. wurde offensichtlich von dem Konkurs-Gericht gebilligt und kann umgesetzt werden. Deshalb geht das Management der Mattres Firm Inc. wohl davon aus, bald das Chapter Eleven Verfahren abschließen zu können und wieder frei am Markt operieren zu können: "The Company is also pleased to confirm that the Chapter 11 plan of its subsidiary Mattress Firm, Inc. (together with its U.S. affiliates, "Mattress Firm") was approved by the US Bankruptcy Court on 16 November 2018, and Mattress Firm is expecting to exit from the Chapter 11 proceedings following satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the effectiveness of the Chapter 11 plan." , heißt es offiziell von Steinhoff International Holdings NV. {loadmodule mod_custom,Sentifi Text Widget}

Es scheint, dass damit auch das beschriebene Sanierungskonzept auf der Eigentümerseite effektiv werden wird. Es sah vor die Gläubiger im ersten Schritt mit knapp 50% am Aktienkapital der Mattres Firm Inc. zu beteiligen und im zweiten Schritt bis zu 10% des Unternehmens an das Management als Erfolgsprämie zu übertragen. Beide Schritte sind ua.von einem erfolgreichen Abschluss des Chapter Eleven Verfahrens abhängig.

Die zweite gute Nachricht von Steinhoff International Holdings NV betrifft das Umschuldungsverfahren eines Teils der ausstehenden Anleihen der Steinhoff AG und Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH: Hier werden bald konkrete Vorschläge als Verhandlungsergebnis den Gläubigern gemacht werden. "a company voluntary arrangement (the "CVA") in relation to Steinhoff Europe AG ("SEAG")" und "a consent solicitation process by the Company (the "Consent Solicitations") in respect of Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH ("SFHG") issued convertible bonds."

Beinahe überschwenglich äußert sich Heather Sonn, Chairperson von Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: "Our restructuring continues to make good progress, and the launch of SEAG CVA and Consent Solicitations, as well as Mattress Firm's anticipated emergence measures to restructure our debt, will enable management to focus fully on driving the performance of our operating businesses. from Chapter 11, will all represent significant milestones in the process. Importantly, the implementation of these necessary..." Wichtig ist die Ansage sich nun wieder voll auf das operative Geschäft in Amerika konzentrieren zu wollen und zu können. Mattres Firm Inc. ist zumindest laut dem Management wieder von der Intensivstation auf die Genesungsstation verlegt worden. Hört sich gut an. Weiter führt Sonn aus, dass Danie van der Merwe und Louis de Preez im Management der Steinhoff International Holdings NV ebenfalls große Schritte getan haben, um auch hier wieder sich den operativen Problemen zu widmen und nicht mehr dem reinen Kanpf um sÜberleben. Den Aktionären der Steinhoff bleibt zu wünschen, dass die Chairperson Recht hat. "Danie van de Merwe stepped into the role of acting CEO in late 2017 to help stabilise the Company and its underlying operations in the wake of the crisis. (...) Louis du Preez brings a wealth of commercial and corporate experience to the role of CEO from his successful legal career(...) He is the ideal candidate to lead the Company through the final stages of the restructuring and into the next phase of its development and his designation as CEO will provide important continuity for the Group and all of its stakeholders. We are delighted that he has agreed to step into this permanent position with the full support of the Management and Supervisory Boards."

Endlich mal Hoffnung. Aktuell (16.11..2018 / 10:26 Uhr) notieren die Aktien der Steinhoff International Holdings NV im Xetra-Handel mit einem Plus von +0,01 EUR +8,44 %) bei 0,1280 EUR



