SCANA Corp. Bottom Line Rises 27% In Q4
16.02.17 13:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SCANA Corp. (SCG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $124 million, or $0.87 per share. This was higher than $98 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $1.06 billion. This was up from $0.96 billion last year.
SCANA Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $124 Mln. vs. $98 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.69 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q4): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.4%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.35
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|63,44 €
|63,44 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.02./14:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US80589M1027
|935232
|70,68 €
|58,62 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|63,44 €
|0,00%
|15.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|63,47 €
|+0,49%
|08:10
|Frankfurt
|63,479 €
|+0,05%
|08:03
|NYSE
|67,47 $
|0,00%
|15.02.17