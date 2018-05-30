Erweiterte Funktionen
SAP stock: Price adjustments ahead?
30.05.18 18:20
Finanztrends
SAP’s stock performed great during the last few weeks. After the upwards trend however, the price slightly adjusted. On Tuesday, the paper fell by 1.36 %. The mid- to long-term tendency points upwards anyways. There is no trend turnaround ahead.
On weekly as well as on daily basis the price is quoting above the two averages (100,200). The price has not increased ... Mehr lesen?
