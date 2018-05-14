Erweiterte Funktionen

SAP stock: Is this the breaktrough?




14.05.18 20:41
Finanztrends

During the last week Frank Holbaum reported on SAP:


The current situation: After a phase of less positive prices, there finally are a few better signals!


The development: After a dry spell, the stock is turning around and the price has been climbing up since May – even above the 95 Euro level. During the last two weeks the stock increased by 10 ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.


zur Originalmeldung

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
96,85 € 97,42 € -0,57 € -0,59% 14.05./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007164600 716460 100,70 € 82,05 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		96,20 € -1,13%  21:47
Nasdaq OTC Other 115,70 $ +1,15%  19:53
Hamburg 96,60 € -0,28%  18:40
Berlin 96,77 € -0,29%  13:12
München 96,75 € -0,40%  16:41
Hannover 96,85 € -0,42%  13:39
Xetra 96,85 € -0,59%  17:35
Düsseldorf 96,28 € -0,73%  19:06
Stuttgart 96,34 € -0,83%  21:55
Frankfurt 96,20 € -1,04%  19:11
  = Realtime
