SAP stock: Is this the breaktrough?
14.05.18 20:41
Finanztrends
During the last week Frank Holbaum reported on SAP:
The current situation: After a phase of less positive prices, there finally are a few better signals!
The development: After a dry spell, the stock is turning around and the price has been climbing up since May – even above the 95 Euro level. During the last two weeks the stock increased by 10 ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|96,85 €
|97,42 €
|-0,57 €
|-0,59%
|14.05./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007164600
|716460
|100,70 €
|82,05 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|96,20 €
|-1,13%
|21:47
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|115,70 $
|+1,15%
|19:53
|Hamburg
|96,60 €
|-0,28%
|18:40
|Berlin
|96,77 €
|-0,29%
|13:12
|München
|96,75 €
|-0,40%
|16:41
|Hannover
|96,85 €
|-0,42%
|13:39
|Xetra
|96,85 €
|-0,59%
|17:35
|Düsseldorf
|96,28 €
|-0,73%
|19:06
|Stuttgart
|96,34 €
|-0,83%
|21:55
|Frankfurt
|96,20 €
|-1,04%
|19:11
= Realtime
