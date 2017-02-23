Erweiterte Funktionen

SAP To Raise Dividend By 9% For 2016




23.02.17 11:17
dpa-AFX


WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - German business software maker SAP AG (SAP) Thursday said its Executive Board and Supervisory Board have recommended a dividend of 1.25 euros per share for the fiscal year 2016 at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

This represents a year-over-year increase of 9 percent compared to last year's dividend of 1.15 euros.


Upon shareholders' approval, the total amount of dividends to be distributed will be approximately 1.5 billion euros, representing a pay-out ratio of 41 percent.


SAP added it aims to continue its policy to pay a dividend totaling more than 35 percent of profit after tax in the future.


88,86 € 88,97 € -0,11 € -0,12% 23.02./11:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007164600 716460 89,24 € 64,94 €
Tradegate (RT) 		88,939 € -0,07%  12:03
Nasdaq OTC Other 94,50 $ +1,83%  22.02.17
Düsseldorf 88,86 € +0,21%  11:47
Stuttgart 88,855 € +0,01%  11:45
Hamburg 88,78 € -0,07%  10:49
Xetra 88,86 € -0,12%  11:49
Frankfurt 88,861 € -0,16%  11:43
Hannover 88,82 € -0,16%  08:10
München 88,85 € -0,19%  11:40
Berlin 88,80 € -0,25%  08:00
