SAP To Raise Dividend By 9% For 2016
23.02.17 11:17
dpa-AFX
WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - German business software maker SAP AG (SAP) Thursday said its Executive Board and Supervisory Board have recommended a dividend of 1.25 euros per share for the fiscal year 2016 at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
This represents a year-over-year increase of 9 percent compared to last year's dividend of 1.15 euros.
Upon shareholders' approval, the total amount of dividends to be distributed will be approximately 1.5 billion euros, representing a pay-out ratio of 41 percent.
SAP added it aims to continue its policy to pay a dividend totaling more than 35 percent of profit after tax in the future.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|88,86 €
|88,97 €
|-0,11 €
|-0,12%
|23.02./11:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007164600
|716460
|89,24 €
|64,94 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|88,939 €
|-0,07%
|12:03
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|94,50 $
|+1,83%
|22.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|88,86 €
|+0,21%
|11:47
|Stuttgart
|88,855 €
|+0,01%
|11:45
|Hamburg
|88,78 €
|-0,07%
|10:49
|Xetra
|88,86 €
|-0,12%
|11:49
|Frankfurt
|88,861 €
|-0,16%
|11:43
|Hannover
|88,82 €
|-0,16%
|08:10
|München
|88,85 €
|-0,19%
|11:40
|Berlin
|88,80 €
|-0,25%
|08:00
