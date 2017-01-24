Erweiterte Funktionen

SAP Q4 Profit Up 18%; Raises FY17 Outlook




24.01.17 07:44
dpa-AFX


WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - German business software maker SAP AG (SAP) reported that its fourth-quarter profit after tax on IFRS basis rose 18 percent to 1.51 billion euros from last year's 1.28 billion euros.


On non-IFRS basis, profit was 1.82 billion euros, compared to 1.67 billion euros a year ago.


IFRS earnings per share increased to 1.26 euros from 1.07 euros last year. Non-IFRS earnings per share increased 9 percent to 1.52 euros.


Total revenue for the quarter grew 6 percent to 6.72 billion euros from 6.34 billion euros last year.


IFRS cloud and software revenue was 5.76 billion euros, an increase of 7 percent.


Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, SAP now expects non-IFRS operating profit in a range of 6.8 billion euros to 7.0 billion euros at constant currencies, compared to 6.63 billion euros in 2016.


The company now forecasts non-IFRS total revenue in a range of 23.2 billion euros to 23.6 billion euros at constant currencies.


The outlook for both non-IFRS operating profit and revenue are above the previous 2017 guidance, which was raised at the beginning of 2016.


Looking beyond 2017, SAP also raised its 2020 ambition. The company now projects non-IFRS total revenue of 28 billion euros to 29 billion euros and non-IFRS operating profit of 8.5 billion euros to 9.0 billion euros.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
82,40 € 83,40 € -1,00 € -1,20% 24.01./08:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007164600 716460 84,78 € 62,05 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		82,40 € -1,20%  08:13
Düsseldorf 82,80 € 0,00%  23.01.17
Frankfurt 83,10 € 0,00%  23.01.17
Hamburg 83,07 € 0,00%  23.01.17
Hannover 83,35 € 0,00%  23.01.17
München 83,09 € 0,00%  23.01.17
Stuttgart 83,20 € 0,00%  23.01.17
Xetra 82,87 € 0,00%  23.01.17
Berlin 83,25 € 0,00%  23.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 89,415 $ -0,25%  23.01.17
  = Realtime
