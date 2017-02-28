Erweiterte Funktionen

SAP Files Annual Report; Reaffirms Outlook




28.02.17 12:48
dpa-AFX


WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) announced that it has filed the SAP Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 with the U.

S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


In the reports, SAP reaffirmed its previously published business outlook.


For fiscal 2017, SAP expects non-IFRS operating profit in a range of 6.8 billion euros to 7.0 billion euros at constant currencies, compared to 6.63 billion euros in 2016.


The company forecasts non-IFRS total revenue in a range of 23.2 billion euros to 23.6 billion euros at constant currencies.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
