SAP AG Q4 Income Rises 18%




24.01.17 07:37
dpa-AFX


WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP AG (SAP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled Euro1.51 billion, or Euro1.26 per share. This was up from Euro1.28 billion, or Euro1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to Euro6.72 billion. This was up from Euro6.34 billion last year.


SAP AG earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): Euro1.51 Bln. vs. Euro1.28 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.0% -EPS (Q4): Euro1.26 vs. Euro1.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.8% -Revenue (Q4): Euro6.72 Bln vs. Euro6.34 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.0%


-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: ¤23.2 - ¤23.6 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



