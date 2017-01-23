Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Procter & Gamble":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


SABIC To Acquire Shell's 50% Share In Petrochemicals JV For $820 Mln




23.01.17 08:19
dpa-AFX


THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) and SABIC have signed an agreement under which SABIC will acquire Shell's 50% share in the petrochemicals SADAF joint venture for $820 million resulting in an early termination of the joint venture agreement which was due to expire in 2020. The SADAF joint venture located in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia encompasses six petrochemical plants with a total output of more than 4 million metric tons per year.


Shell said this step will allow the company to focus its downstream activities and make selective investments to support the growth of its global chemicals business. The company noted that its other activities in the country are not impacted.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
81,30 € 81,71 € -0,41 € -0,50% 23.01./09:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7427181091 852062 82,35 € 69,26 €
Werte im Artikel
81,30 minus
-0,50%
25,52 minus
-0,72%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		81,30 € -0,50%  09:43
NYSE 87,45 $ +3,25%  20.01.17
Hannover 81,20 € +2,42%  08:01
München 81,14 € +2,18%  08:01
Hamburg 81,20 € +2,11%  08:01
Berlin 81,00 € +1,80%  08:08
Düsseldorf 81,18 € 0,00%  20.01.17
Frankfurt 81,166 € -0,14%  09:21
Stuttgart 81,01 € -0,83%  08:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
94 Procter & Gamble, fast 52Woc. 20.01.17
10 Der Crash kommt! 16.04.12
43 Wall Street Kolumne 30.01.09
2 Procter Gamble 07.11.07
  Procter & Gamble "outperform" 29.08.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...