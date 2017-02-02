Ryder System Inc. Earnings Decline 35% In Q4
02.02.17 14:15
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryder System Inc.
(R) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.
The company said its profit dropped to $57.5 million, or $1.07 per share. This was down from $88.8 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $1.73 billion. This was up from $1.67 billion last year.
Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $57.5 Mln. vs. $88.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -35.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $1.66 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -35.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q4): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.6%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.82 - $0.92 Full year EPS guidance: $5.10 - $5.40 Full year revenue guidance: $7 Bln
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|71,81 $
|77,84 $
|-6,03 $
|-7,75%
|02.02./22:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7835491082
|855369
|85,42 $
|49,42 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|69,25 €
|-1,76%
|15:35
|Düsseldorf
|71,46 €
|-0,42%
|10:00
|Berlin
|69,60 €
|-3,06%
|13:59
|Frankfurt
|68,106 €
|-5,02%
|15:36
|Stuttgart
|66,676 €
|-7,01%
|19:45
|NYSE
|71,81 $
|-7,75%
|22:01