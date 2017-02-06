Ryanair Q3 Profit Down; Backs FY Profit Guidance

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ryanair Holdings":

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Irish no-frills airline Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYA.



L, RYAAY) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of parent for the third-quarter fell about 8% to 94.7 million euros from last year's 102.7 million euros, as average fares fell by 17% to just 33 euros per passenger, while traffic grew 16% to 29 million customers. On a per share basis, earnings declined to 7.55 euros from 7.68 euros in the prior year.

Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary said, "As previously guided, our fares this winter have fallen sharply as Ryanair continues to grow traffic and load factors strongly in many European markets. These falling yields were exacerbated by the sharp decline in Sterling following the Brexit vote. Ryanair responded to this weaker environment by continuing to improve our "Always Getting Better" (AGB) customer experience, cutting costs, and stimulating demand through lower fares which has seen load factors jump to record levels."

Total operating revenues from continuing operations for the third-quarter quarter grew 1% to 1.35 billion euros from 1.33 billion euros last year.

The company expects to continue to grow strongly in continental Europe in 2017 with more new bases and routes still to be added.

The company said its outlook for the remainder of fiscal year 2017 is cautious. With less than 2 months of the year to go, and no Easter in March, the company expects the fourth-quarter yields to decline by as much as -15%. It will carry over 119 million customers in fiscal year 2017, and full year ex-fuel unit costs should fall by about 4%.

Accordingly. the company maintained full year profit guidance in a range of 1.30 billion euros to 1.35 billion euros, but this guidance heavily depends on the absence of any unforeseen security events affecting close in bookings. Looking out into fiscal year 2018, the company is still finalising budget but it seems clear that pricing will continue to be challenging and it will respond to these adverse market conditions with strong traffic growth and lower unit costs.

The company expects load factor active/price passive strategy will win market share from all higher cost EU competitor airlines, while it continue to open new markets.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM