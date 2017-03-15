Ryanair Launches Entry To Ukraine With 4 New Kiev Routes

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ryanair Holdings":

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Europe's no-frills airline Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYA.



L, RYAAY) Wednesday announced its entry to Ukrain. The airline said it will operate 4 new Kiev routes to Endhoven, London, Manchester and Stockholm from October. As per the current plan it will deliver 250 thousand customers at Kiev airport.

There will be 3 weekly flights to Eindhoven and 5 weekly flights to London Standsted, 3 weekly flights to Manchester and 4 weekly flights to Stockholm Skavsta. There will be 15 weekly flights for the winter schedule.

The airline plans to operate flights to and from Lviv, the second airport in Ukraine with more routes and lower fares. The prices starts at 19.99 euros for travel in October and November for those who book until midnight Thursday.

Ryanair's Chief Commercial Officer, David O'Brien said, "Ryanair is pleased to announce that low fares have arrived in Ukraine, our 34th country of operation."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM