Ryan Zinke Confirmed As Secretary Of The Interior

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congressman Ryan Zinke's, R-Mont.



, nomination to serve as Secretary of the Interior under President Donald Trump easily cleared the Senate on Wednesday.

The Senate voted 68 to 31 in favor of the nomination, with seventeen Democrats joining with the Republicans in the chamber to confirm Zinke.

Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, was first elected to the House in 2014 and easily won re-election to a second term last year.

During his confirmation hearing, Zinke said he believes the climate is changing but suggested that the role that human activity has played is subject to debate.

Zinke also indicated he would review increased oil and gas drilling and mining on federal land and offshore areas.

Trump's nomination of Zinke drew some criticism from environmental groups, although his path to confirmation was relatively smooth compared to some of the president's other Cabinet nominees.

Following the vote to confirm Zinke, the Senate voted 62 to 37 in favor of limiting debate on Trump's nomination of Dr. Ben Carson as Housing and Urban Development Secretary.

