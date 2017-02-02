Ryan Says Tax Reform, Infrastructure Spending Must Wait

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.



, said Republicans remain committed to tax reform and boosting infrastructure spending but noted that the issues will have to wait until the spring.

Ryan told Fox News the GOP has prioritized repealing and replacing the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare because the system is collapsing.

"It's just the way the budget works that we won't be able to get the ability to write our tax reform bill until our spring budget passes, and then we write that through the summer," Ryan said in an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Thursday.

The speaker said a proposed infrastructure package to help fix the nation's roads and bridges would also come out of the spring budget.

Ryan pledged Republicans would not be distracted by obstructionist tactics by Democratic lawmakers, arguing that voters want Congress to get work done.

"I understand they're upset because they had a bad election, and they're upset about it," Ryan said. "That's not going to deter us from getting our work done and do what were elected to do."

Along with tax reform and infrastructure, Ryan the GOP would also strive to reduce regulation, improve border security, rebuild the military, and balance the budget.

