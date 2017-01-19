Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HeidelbergCement":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Ryan Lochte Named PowerBar Pitch Man




19.01.17 16:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PowerBar has selected Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte for its ad campaign to kick start the "Clean Start Pledge.

"


The energy bar's ad campaign, which focuses on its newer line of "Clean Whey" protein bars, also encourages consumers to participate in sports and fitness exercises to improve their health. The Clean Start Pledge started on January 18.


The ad campaign is based on a 'clean start,' referring to giving Lochte a second chance after a controversial incident involving the 12-time Olympic medalist at a gas station in Rio during the Olympic Games.


"I'm excited about the brand's commitment to cleaning up its ingredients with the new Clean Whey products. As I move forward in 2017 and recommit to swimming faster, I'm excited these bars will be part of my daily nutrition to provide the extra energy I need to stick to my Clean Start Pledge," Lochte said.


Lochte won just a single gold medal at the Rio Olympics, when he was expected to bring in a much bigger haul of medals. Nevertheless, his total Olympic haul of twelve medals ranks him second in swimming behind only Michael Phelps.


But the swimmer generated also controversy when he falsely claimed that he and three other Olympic swimmers were robbed by armed men with police badges while in Rio. But it later emerged that one or more of the athletes had vandalized a bathroom at a gas station.


Following the incident, Swimwear company Speedo USA and clothing giant Ralph Lauren announced their decision to end sponsorship of Lochte. Another sponsor, Gentle Hair Removal, also ended its partnership with Lochte.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
85,689 € 85,158 € 0,531 € +0,62% 19.01./17:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006047004 604700 94,43 € 58,23 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		85,689 € +0,62%  17:17
Hamburg 86,05 € +0,88%  14:58
München 85,56 € +0,66%  13:08
Xetra 85,70 € +0,66%  17:35
Stuttgart 85,68 € +0,62%  17:25
Frankfurt 85,693 € +0,55%  17:26
Düsseldorf 85,24 € +0,48%  09:20
Berlin 85,23 € -0,06%  08:00
Hannover 85,11 € -0,22%  08:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 91,34 $ -1,91%  04.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1048 Heidelberg Cement 11.11.16
26 Heidelberger Kurs nach Zahlen . 09.05.15
5 Heid. Zement: Vorsicht ! 13.01.14
10 war das schon heute drin? H. . 28.07.11
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 02.06.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...