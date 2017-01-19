Ryan Lochte Named PowerBar Pitch Man

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HeidelbergCement":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PowerBar has selected Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte for its ad campaign to kick start the "Clean Start Pledge.



The energy bar's ad campaign, which focuses on its newer line of "Clean Whey" protein bars, also encourages consumers to participate in sports and fitness exercises to improve their health. The Clean Start Pledge started on January 18.

The ad campaign is based on a 'clean start,' referring to giving Lochte a second chance after a controversial incident involving the 12-time Olympic medalist at a gas station in Rio during the Olympic Games.

"I'm excited about the brand's commitment to cleaning up its ingredients with the new Clean Whey products. As I move forward in 2017 and recommit to swimming faster, I'm excited these bars will be part of my daily nutrition to provide the extra energy I need to stick to my Clean Start Pledge," Lochte said.

Lochte won just a single gold medal at the Rio Olympics, when he was expected to bring in a much bigger haul of medals. Nevertheless, his total Olympic haul of twelve medals ranks him second in swimming behind only Michael Phelps.

But the swimmer generated also controversy when he falsely claimed that he and three other Olympic swimmers were robbed by armed men with police badges while in Rio. But it later emerged that one or more of the athletes had vandalized a bathroom at a gas station.

Following the incident, Swimwear company Speedo USA and clothing giant Ralph Lauren announced their decision to end sponsorship of Lochte. Another sponsor, Gentle Hair Removal, also ended its partnership with Lochte.

