, has sought to downplay opposition to the House Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare from within the GOP.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Ryan suggested that current division over the plan is due to many Republicans being unfamiliar with having a unified government.

"I think what you're seeing is we're going through the inevitable growing pains of being an opposition party to becoming a governing party," Ryan said.

He added, "It's a new feel, it's a new system for people, but it's all the more reason why we have to do what we said we would do and deliver for the American people and govern and use our principles."

Ryan once again expressed confidence that the bill will pass after guaranteeing House approval of the legislation on Tuesday.

The speaker described the proposal as a "conservative wish list" and argued concerns about the bill were addressed in the latest draft.

Ryan's comments came as two House committees were holding hearings to debate the legislation unveiled on Monday and offer amendments.

The bill has the support of Republican leaders and the Trump administration, but some more conservative lawmakers have been highly critical of the proposal.

Some conservative Republicans have argued a plan to replace Obamacare subsidies with refundable tax credits creates a new entitlement program.

A provision curbing federal funding for the expansion of Medicaid has also drawn opposition from several Republican Senators.

With Democrats in both the House and Senate expected to unanimously oppose the bill, Republicans have little margin for error to achieve final approval of the legislation.

