Russian Ruble Weakens To 3-day Low Versus U.S. Dollar




30.12.16 12:23
dpa-AFX


MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The Russian ruble slipped against the U.

S. dollar in European deals on Friday, as the U.S.-Russia relationship became worse after the expulsion of Russian diplomats by the U.S. President Barack Obama, citing involvement in the U.S. Presidential election.


The State Department on Thursday expelled 35 Russian intelligence operatives, asking them to leave the country in 72 hours, for hacking the U.S. Presidential campaign.


The Russian Ruble fell to a 3-day low of 61.64 versus the greenback, off its early 1-1/2-year high of 59.68.The Russian currency is likely to find support around the 64.00 zone.


