Russian Military Plane With 92 People On Board Crashes In Black Sea




25.12.16 09:37
dpa-AFX


MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A Syria-bound Russian military plane with 92 passengers, including several musicians from a famed military band, crashed in the Black Sea on Sunday shortly after take-off from the resort city of Sochi, reports said citing the Defense Ministry.


The military's TU-154 plane went missing from radars shortly after take-off and fragments of the plane were found 1.5 kilometers off Sochi coast, up to 70 meters into the Black Sea, Russia media reported.


The body of a victim was also found about 60 kilometers from Sochi coast.


Passengers included military personnel, about 70 musicians of the Russian army choir known as the Alexandrov Ensemble and nine reporters, the Defense Ministry said. The band was headed to the Hmeymim air base in Syria to take part in the New Year celebration of the air group of Russia's Aerospace Forces stationed there.


The government has opened a criminal investigation into the plane crash.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



