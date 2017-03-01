Erweiterte Funktionen


Russian Flour Company Sets Guinness Record For Largest Serving Of Pancakes




01.03.17 15:08
dpa-AFX


MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian flour exporter JSC MAKFA has set a Guinness World Record for the largest serving of pancakes on the occasion of Pancake Day.


The record-breaking effort was carried out on Tuesday, the Christian holiday Shrove marking the last day before Lent - a 40 day period of abstinence before Easter.


16 professional chefs gathered in a big tent outside a public art gallery in Moscow for the mouth-watering attempt.


The batter was prepared the night before, but all the pancakes were cooked on-site and served fresh on the attempt day.


After almost eight hours of non-stop pancake-making, MAKFA achieved the record with an incredible 12,716 crepes.


Guinness World Records adjudicators Lucia Sinigagliesi and Glenn Pollard counted and verified the enormous number of pancakes.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:44 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Construction Spending Unexpectedly Drop [...]
16:36 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Manufacturing Index Indicates Fastest Gr [...]
16:35 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: RHÖN-KLINIKUM [...]
16:25 , dpa-AFX
CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited : Net [...]
16:22 , dpa-AFX
USA: ISM-Index steigt auf höchsten Stand sei [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...