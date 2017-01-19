Erweiterte Funktionen

Royal Mail Reports 9-month Group Revenue In Line With Its Expectations




19.01.17 10:59
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail Plc (RMG.

L) reported that its Group revenue was flat year-over-year for the nine months ended 25 December 2016. The Group recorded 9% revenue growth in GLS offsetting a 2% decline in UKPIL revenue. UK parcel revenue was up 3% with volumes up 2%. Total letter revenue was down 5% with addressed letter volumes, excluding elections, declining by 6%.


Moya Greene, CEO, Royal Mail plc, said: "Our cost avoidance programme is on track. We continue to target a reduction of up to 1% in underlying UKPIL operating costs before transformation costs in 2016-17."


The results for the full year ending 26 March 2017 are expected to be announced on 18 May 2017.


ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BDVZYZ77 A1W5N2 7,06 € 5,01 €
